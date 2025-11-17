Financial Review: Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) versus Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC)

Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Oblong has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Oblong alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oblong and Commerce.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $2.36 million 2.66 -$4.04 million ($12.22) -0.16 Commerce.com $339.86 million 1.14 -$27.03 million ($0.16) -29.75

Oblong has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Commerce.com. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oblong and Commerce.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 1 0 0 0 1.00 Commerce.com 2 2 2 0 2.00

Commerce.com has a consensus target price of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 74.37%. Given Commerce.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than Oblong.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Commerce.com shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Oblong shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Commerce.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -135.92% -55.01% -44.02% Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82%

Summary

Commerce.com beats Oblong on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

(Get Free Report)

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer’s office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

About Commerce.com

(Get Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.