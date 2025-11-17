Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IJH opened at $64.20 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The firm has a market cap of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

