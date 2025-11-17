Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Takes $103,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV opened at $70.25 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.