Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New $54,000 Investment in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 889.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,721,000 after purchasing an additional 369,303 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 111.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 313.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 109,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IRT opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 165.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
