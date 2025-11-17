Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $73,000 in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II $EOS

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 229.0% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the first quarter worth $179,000.

NYSEARCA EOS opened at $22.99 on Monday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

