Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Invests $118,000 in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 85.0% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IBM opened at $305.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.79. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.07 and a 12 month high of $324.90. The company has a market capitalization of $285.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

