Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 780 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF $XMHQ

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Capstone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $100.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $80.60 and a one year high of $109.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

