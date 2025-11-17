Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 2,240 The Opal International Dividend Income ETF $IDVZ

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The Opal International Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IDVZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Separately, 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Opal International Dividend Income ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,875,000 after purchasing an additional 472,619 shares during the period.

Opal International Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IDVZ stock opened at $30.97 on Monday. The Opal International Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

Opal International Dividend Income ETF Company Profile

The Opal International Dividend Income ETF (IDVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is actively managed investing in dividend paying companies in the global ex-US space. It aims for capital appreciation and a higher dividend yield compared to the MSCI ACWI ex USA High Dividend Yield Total Return Index IDVZ was launched on Dec 26, 2024 and is issued by OPAL.

