Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,206 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance
SPDW stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
