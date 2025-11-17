FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thane Wettig Acquires 2,700 Shares

FibroGen, Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) CEO Thane Wettig bought 2,700 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,944.90. This trade represents a 12.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thane Wettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Thane Wettig bought 1,000 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $9,180.00.

FibroGen Stock Up 0.1%

FGEN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 43,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,876. FibroGen, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in FibroGen by 185.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

