Farrow Financial Inc. Sells 3,017 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Farrow Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Badger Meter comprises about 2.4% of Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $65,448,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,715,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,027,000 after buying an additional 129,945 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,451.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 134,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,239.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 119,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMI. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $229.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $205.00 target price on Badger Meter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.33.

Badger Meter Trading Down 1.2%

Badger Meter stock opened at $175.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.17 and a 1-year high of $256.08.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.