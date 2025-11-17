F3 Uranium (CVE:FUU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

F3 Uranium Corp. (CVE:FUU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 415224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

F3 Uranium Stock Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 19.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market cap of C$84.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.86.

About F3 Uranium

F3 Uranium Corp. operates as a uranium project generator and exploration company. The company holds 100% interests in the Clearwater West property that comprises 3 contiguous claims covering 11,786 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Patterson Lake North property that consists of 43 claims covering 39,946 hectares situated in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Wales Lake property that comprises 31 claims covering an area of 42,134 hectares located in southwest Athabasca basin; and the Key Lake area portfolio consisting of the Bird Lake, Grey Island, Hobo Lake, Lazy Edward Bay, and Seahorse Lake properties, which comprise 63 claims and 39,933 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

