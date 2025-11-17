Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading 8.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.46 and last traded at $12.58. 292,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 911,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EYPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.