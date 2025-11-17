Eyal Manor Sells 27,956 Shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Stock

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) Director Eyal Manor sold 27,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $50,879.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 340,634 shares in the company, valued at $619,953.88. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eyal Manor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Eyal Manor sold 400 shares of Kaltura stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $720.00.

Kaltura Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 32,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,824. The company has a market cap of $253.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. Kaltura has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 12.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kaltura from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaltura in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Kaltura

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

