Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Argus upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.94.

Expedia Group stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $279.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,852 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Expedia Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,911,000 after purchasing an additional 63,244 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after purchasing an additional 999,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $2,351,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

