Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EVLV. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Evolv Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 8.8%

NASDAQ EVLV opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.73 million. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 80,745 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $666,953.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,517.86. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 120,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455,820. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,911,445 shares of company stock worth $15,560,635. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 391,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92,823 shares during the period. Panoramic Capital LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panoramic Capital LLC now owns 102,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 17,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

