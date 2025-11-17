Evercore ISI Cuts Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Price Target to $4.00

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Evercore ISI from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

BDN opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $608.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 88,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,669.80. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $80,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,491.84. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,037,000. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.