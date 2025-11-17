ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $143.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.3333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ESAB opened at $111.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 10.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ESAB by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ESAB by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

