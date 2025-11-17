Equity Residential $EQR Shares Bought by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.4% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.2% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $59.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $58.38 and a 12 month high of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $782.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.68 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.060 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.980-4.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 91.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $73.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

