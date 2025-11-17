EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of EPAM Systems worth $250,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 238,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,222,000 after acquiring an additional 121,142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 376,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,603,000 after purchasing an additional 165,306 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 196.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 71,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200-day moving average of $166.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares in the company, valued at $21,939.42. This trade represents a 91.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,943.20. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.