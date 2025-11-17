EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM Holdings Increased by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,674,000 after purchasing an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 89,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,752,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after buying an additional 145,411 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,232,000 after buying an additional 699,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.81.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $179.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,943.20. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,511 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.27, for a total value of $227,057.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,939.42. The trade was a 91.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Articles

