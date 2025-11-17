Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Enviri currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Enviri alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enviri

Enviri Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:NVRI opened at $13.38 on Friday. Enviri has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.92.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $574.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.60 million. Enviri had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 7.02%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviri will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviri

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Enviri by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Enviri by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Enviri by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enviri by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Enviri by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviri

(Get Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.