Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $71,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,628,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,833,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 213.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 980,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 666,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $32.20 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

