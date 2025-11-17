Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) vs. Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Financial Contrast

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Siemens Energy and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 1 2 4 3 2.90 Enovix 1 4 5 0 2.40

Enovix has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 128.40%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Siemens Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $43.21 billion 2.46 $1.56 billion $1.18 112.60 Enovix $30.27 million 55.14 -$222.24 million ($0.81) -9.55

This table compares Siemens Energy and Enovix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Siemens Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Siemens Energy has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 3.61% 13.99% 2.62% Enovix -525.93% -61.78% -25.41%

Summary

Siemens Energy beats Enovix on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

