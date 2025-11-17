Enbridge Inc $ENB Holdings Lifted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $62,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 112.4% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.8%
ENB opened at $47.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.25%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
Enbridge Company Profile
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
