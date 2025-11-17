Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 467 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 219.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $149.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.29. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 1,755 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total value of $261,161.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,538 shares of company stock worth $2,029,594. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

