Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF $ONEQ

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Cvfg LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $90.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.12. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

