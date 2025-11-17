Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,061 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,478,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,618,000 after buying an additional 624,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,961,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 380,904 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,143,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,890,000 after purchasing an additional 324,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,387,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,236,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 10.0%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

