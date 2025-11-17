Empower Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,505,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,492,843,000 after buying an additional 8,767,138 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,332,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947,219 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,989,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,435,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9,751.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 868,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,970,000 after acquiring an additional 859,585 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $81.06 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

