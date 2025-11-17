Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Empower Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $245.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day moving average is $272.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.