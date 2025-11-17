Empower Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF $BITB

Empower Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 207.4% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 195.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

