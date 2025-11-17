Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,961 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 988,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after purchasing an additional 168,606 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 181,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after buying an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Finally, High Probability Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 668,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 32,362 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $54.30.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

