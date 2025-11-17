Empower Advisory Group LLC Buys 2,683 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,807,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,634,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,067,000 after buying an additional 474,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,882,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

See Also

