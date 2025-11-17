Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 299.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,420,157.52. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $830.42 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $869.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $767.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.05.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $726.00 to $723.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

