Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.6750, but opened at $0.6346. Elite Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.6076, with a volume of 766,318 shares.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.64 million, a P/E ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter. Elite Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 10.26%.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

