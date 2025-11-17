Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.0% of Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $895.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,033.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $826.89 and a 200 day moving average of $779.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

