Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Farrow Financial Inc.

Farrow Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Farrow Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,024.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $826.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $779.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,033.62.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,015.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

