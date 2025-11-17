Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Elekta AB (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.8150, but opened at $4.59. Elekta shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 389 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Elekta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Elekta in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Elekta Trading Down 2.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $379.64 million during the quarter. Elekta had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0744 per share. This represents a yield of 289.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Elekta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Elekta Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

