Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.13 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins and its circulating supply is 17,979,817,604 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is blog.electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

