Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,934,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,574 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.56% of Eastman Chemical worth $219,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,252,000 after buying an additional 39,510 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,588,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,042,000 after acquiring an additional 202,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,393,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 606,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $60.20 on Monday. Eastman Chemical Company has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

