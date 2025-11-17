East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 and last traded at GBX 2.50. 6,941,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 2,411,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.33.

East Star Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of -0.90.

East Star Resources (LON:EST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

