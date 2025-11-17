Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $290.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $301.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,475,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.