Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Shares of DY stock opened at $290.94 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $301.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.41 and a 200-day moving average of $255.25.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,817,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,038,000 after purchasing an additional 105,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP grew its position in Dycom Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 604,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 307,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after buying an additional 14,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

