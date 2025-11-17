Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,043,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $123,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17,880.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,503 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $702,351,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after buying an additional 2,276,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 359.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,132,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,145,000 after buying an additional 885,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.63.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $122.74 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.98%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.