Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 100,000 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 682,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VOD opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group PLC has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Vodafone Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 415.0%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

