Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Makes New $5.88 Million Investment in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $FELE

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.15% of Franklin Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 42.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 60.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.87 and a 52-week high of $111.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.56.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $581.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. Wall Street Zen cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 target price on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Franklin Electric

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

