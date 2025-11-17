Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Entergy makes up approximately 1.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $129,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,931,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,806,000 after buying an additional 3,702,089 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy by 964.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,055,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,232,000 after buying an additional 2,768,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,348 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the first quarter worth $194,429,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,648,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, insider Anastasia Minor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,659.58. This represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,179 shares of company stock worth $981,707. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $94.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12. The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.15 and a 1 year high of $98.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 63.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

