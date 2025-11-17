Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 859,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $138,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $182.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.67. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.600-12.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.15. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 128.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $36,260.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 32,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,532.20. This trade represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 351 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $65,268.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,121 shares of company stock worth $394,400. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

