Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $94.41 Million Position in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $94,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Mplx Trading Up 2.3%

Mplx stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $44.60 and a 12 month high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.0765 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 91.31%.

Mplx Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.