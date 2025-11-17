Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $151.04 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,472,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,418 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for about 1.8% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $151,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,028,886,000 after purchasing an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,210,000 after buying an additional 37,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,848,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 366,134 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $192,231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,061,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,377,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,876,473.31. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1%

IRM stock opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

